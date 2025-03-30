news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Using SimpleSAMLphp to set up an identity provider with Duo support
My university has standardized on an institutional MFA system that's based on institutional identifiers and Duo (a SaaS company, as is commonly necessary these days to support push MFA). We have our own logins and passwords, but wanted to add full Duo MFA authentication to (as a first step) various of our web applications. We were eventually able to work out how to do this, which I'm going to summarize here because although this is a very specific need, maybe someone else in the world also has it.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Development Tools on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Development Tools on Debian 12. Setting up a robust development environment on Debian 12 is essential for programmers, system administrators, and GNU/Linux enthusiasts who want to build software from source code, compile applications, or work on various programming projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Default Gateway on Fedora 41
Network configuration remains a fundamental skill for GNU/Linux users, and understanding how to properly set up your default gateway on Fedora 41 ensures reliable internet connectivity and proper routing across networks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Beekeeper Studio on Linux Mint 22
Beekeeper Studio stands out as one of the most versatile and powerful database management tools available for GNU/Linux users today. This modern, open-source SQL client provides a seamless interface for managing various database systems, making it an essential tool for developers, database administrators, and data analysts working in GNU/Linux environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sysbench on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Sysbench stands as one of the most powerful benchmarking tools in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, providing system administrators and database professionals with precise metrics about their hardware performance.
Own HowTo ☛ How to add a custom header on Nginx
Ever wanted to add a custom Header on your Nginx server? Adding a custom Header on Nginx is quite simple, and it can be done by following this straightforward tutorial.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install NVIDIA GeForce NOW on any GNU/Linux machine
GeForce NOW is a powerful gaming cloud platform that you can use on any GNU/Linux machine to play your favorite games. All games are playable instantly without having to install them on your machine.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to use the Warp AI-enabled terminal for backdoored Windows or Linux
Warp is an Hey Hi (AI) enabled terminal that does more than just run commands, it can interpret natural language and generate code, perform OS level tasks and much more.
How to Install Unraid NAS: Complete Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners (2025)
Build your own powerful home server in 2025? Learn how to install Unraid NAS with our comprehensive step-by-step guide. Discover why thousands of DIY enthusiasts choose Unraid for flexible media storage, Plex streaming, Docker applications, and data protection without traditional RAID limitations.
Barry Kauler ☛ sudo-sh fix
Forum member Caramel has been investigating problems with sudo, or rather, the sudo-sh simplified replacement for sudo: [...]