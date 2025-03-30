My university has standardized on an institutional MFA system that's based on institutional identifiers and Duo (a SaaS company, as is commonly necessary these days to support push MFA). We have our own logins and passwords, but wanted to add full Duo MFA authentication to (as a first step) various of our web applications. We were eventually able to work out how to do this, which I'm going to summarize here because although this is a very specific need, maybe someone else in the world also has it.