Sesh is a CLI that helps you create and manage tmux sessions quickly and easily using zoxide.

Once tmux and zoxide are setup, sesh list will list all your tmux sessions and zoxide results, and sesh connect {session} will connect to a session (automatically creating it if it doesn’t exist yet). It is best used by integrating it into your shell and tmux. The easiest way to integrate sesh into your workflow is to use fzf.

This is free and open source software.