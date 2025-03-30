news
Free and Open Source Software
sesh is a smart terminal session manager - LinuxLinks
Sesh is a CLI that helps you create and manage tmux sessions quickly and easily using zoxide.
Once tmux and zoxide are setup, sesh list will list all your tmux sessions and zoxide results, and sesh connect {session} will connect to a session (automatically creating it if it doesn’t exist yet). It is best used by integrating it into your shell and tmux. The easiest way to integrate sesh into your workflow is to use fzf.
ttyd shares your terminal over the web - LinuxLinks
ttyd is a simple command-line tool for sharing terminal over the web.
Kondo recursively cleans project directories - LinuxLinks
Kondo recursively cleans project directories.
Supported project types include Cargo, Node, Unity, SBT, Haskell Stack, Maven, Unreal Engine, Jupyter Notebook, Python, Jupyter Notebooks, CMake, Composer, Pub, Elixir, Swift, Gradle, and .NET projects.
nerdfix fixes obsolete Nerd Font icons - LinuxLinks
Nerd Fonts is used in many projects for a beautiful UI. It provides more than 10,000 icons, but some codepoints conflict with other fonts (especially CJK fonts). To ensure that the icons remain in the private use area, Nerd Fonts has changed the codepoints of some icons in recent releases, for example, mdi-* icons (including over 2,000 icons) are deprecated since v2.3.3 and will be removed in v3.
These icons are marked as obsolete in the official cheat sheet and it’s recommended to replace them with the new ones. However, you may find it boring to check all the used icons one by one, so nerdfix was written to index the cheat sheet and find obsolete icons in your project.
