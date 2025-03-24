Review: Bazzite 41

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2025



In mid-to-late January 2025, I finally broke my OS. I was running Nobara, a Fedora-based distro aimed at gamers. I primarily use my PC for gaming on Steam, browsing the Internet, streaming (Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc.), torrenting (and the VPN usage required for that), and using a Windows virtual desktop to access my work through a remote desktop in the Windows virtual image (OS Windows 11 on top of OS Windows 10, all running on the Linux distro of my choice). I realize it's not perfect, but it's my current workflow. I also like that Microsoft Office products are now generally available through my work account and on the web browser of my choice, while using office software like LibreOffice is easy when I'm just trying to get some thoughts down on paper. Plus, LibreOffice has come a long way in 2025!

In my journey to maximize my Linux distro's capabilities, I started using Nobara in late 2024. It markets itself as a solid (Fedora-based) gaming-centric Linux distro with third-party (non-free) repositories and NVIDIA or AMD drivers out of the box. It was very install-and-go and worked well. Unfortunately, I'm a habitual tinkerer and eventually managed to break it. SteamOS, in its current form, is Arch-based but uses an immutable image in an effort to make updates more stable. This approach is great for the Steam Deck, where users generally just play games and maybe do a bit of browsing or streaming. But for a desktop (or laptop) approach, as in my case, it probably isn't the best fit because I have no need or love for Steam's Big Picture Mode. Nevertheless, I was intrigued by the idea of running an immutable system, given how prone to breakage I am.