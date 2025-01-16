today's howtos
TecMint ☛ A Beginner’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence for Linux Users
But what exactly is AI, and why should Linux users care about it? This article will give you a simple, beginner-friendly introduction to AI, its applications, and why it’s important for you as a Linux user.
Upgrading Home Assistant
I run Home Assistant Core on a Raspberry Pi. I installed it in a Python venv and now and then I feel a need to upgrade. Today was such a day.
So, having backed everything up, I went for the plunge. Let’s install version 2025.1.2.
The usual dance goes a bit like this: [...]
nixCraft ☛ How to control the SSH multiplexing with the control commands
Multiplexing will boost your SSH connectivity or speed by reusing existing TCP connections to a remote host. This is useful when you frequently connect to the same server using SSH protocol for remote login, server management, using IT automation tools over SSH or even running hourly backups. However, sometimes your SSH command (client) will not respond or get hung up on the session when using multiplexing.
Unix Men ☛ ZHS Autosuggestion
Unix Men ☛ SSH Max Limits and Optimization
Unix Men ☛ How to Add Guests in VirtualBox
How to install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Using the command terminal, learn to install the Signal Private Messenger app on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS. Signal is one of the popular open-source messaging apps known for several years for its end-to-end encryption and its independent structure as a non-profit organization operated by a foundation — not a large tech company.
TLS and networking
TLS (Transport Layer Security), the compatible successor to SSL (Secure Socket Layer), is the basis of “https” secure web traffic and provides authenticated encryption.
8 Ways To Make backdoored Windows 11 Look Like Ubuntu or Linux Mint [Ed: So one gets a lousy, buggy, fat copy with NSA back doors]
Are you in the thought of shifting from backdoored Windows 11 to Linux? But, it might be your work or favorite game that wants you to keep on using the same OS.