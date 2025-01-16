Have you ever had a Software Bill-of-Materials (SBOM) document and just want to look at the dang thing? Preferably using CLI tools? SBOMs tend to be quite large for non-trivial software projects, so looking at them in a text editor becomes difficult fast.

Many "solutions" for visualizing an SBOM document require running a service which is something I don't want to do. Here's what you can do to quickly visualize an SBOM document using Anthony Harrison's sbom2dot project, the DOT language, and GraphViz: [...]