Programming Leftovers
Ruby 3.3.7 Released
Ruby 3.3.7 has been released.Please refer to the release notes on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub for further details.
Qt ☛ Revitalizing QtNetworkAuth for Modern OAuth2 Needs
Qt Network Authorization module was released 8 years ago in Qt 5.8. Since those days, the role and use of OAuth2 has grown significantly.
Josef Strzibny: Adding button loader to Turbo-powered forms
Turbo is a great way to build user interfaces, but most Turbo forms have to wait for the server response. Here’s how I am adding a small loading spinner to the submit buttons to improve the UX.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 582
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
