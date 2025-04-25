news
Programming Leftovers
Latvia ☛ Girls less likely to have tried coding than boys
In 2023, girls aged 16-19 in the EU showed higher levels of digital content creation skills than the general population, according to Eurostat data published April 24 to mark the International Day of Girls in ICT.
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.111 released
Version 0.111 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated, with additional useful information in the commit message): [...]
Modus Create LLC ☛ The minimal megaparsec tutorial
In my functional programming course to Master Students of Telecom Nancy, I like to use parsing as an example of monadic programming, relying on the megaparsec library. My only concern with megaparsec is that its official tutorial is long: at the time I’m writing, it’s 15000 words long.
Unlike the official megaparsec tutorial, this blog post is intended to be smaller, and is aimed at an audience with only a basic understanding of Haskell and monadic programming.
[Old] Mendhak ☛ It's OK to hardcode feature flags
Feature flags (or toggles) are often used to control the visibility of new features in a product. There are a few different ways to implement them, but the most talked and marketed about is to use feature flag management software. The simplest way of course is to hardcode them, though it’s the least written about.
Buttondown LLC ☛ Requirements change until they don't
Recently I got a question on formal methods1: how does it help to mathematically model systems when the system requirements are constantly changing? It doesn't make sense to spend a lot of time proving a design works, and then deliver the product and find out it's not at all what the client needs. As the saying goes, the hard part is "building the right thing", not "building the thing right".
One possible response: "why write tests"? You shouldn't write tests, especially lots of unit tests ahead of time, if you might just throw them all away when the requirements change.
KDAB ☛ Integrate QML Window's Background with the System's Color Palette
Qt Quick apps can show a white flash during window resizing due to frame lag. This happens when the window’s background doesn’t match the system theme. Use SystemPalette to set a theme-aware background color, ensuring smooth, consistent visuals across platforms.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.26 on CRAN: Small Updates
A new minor release 0.4.26 of RQuantLib brings updated backdoored Windows build support taking advantage of updated Rtools, thanks to a PR by Tomas Kalibera. We also updated expected results for three of the ‘schedule’ tests (in a way that is dependent on the upstream library version) as the just-released QuantLib 1.38 differs slightly.
Linux Journal ☛ Debugging and Profiling GNU/Linux Applications with GDB and strace
Debugging and profiling are critical skills in a developer's toolbox, especially when working with low-level system applications. Whether you're tracking down a segmentation fault in a C program or understanding why a daemon fails silently, mastering tools like GDB (GNU Debugger) and strace can dramatically improve your efficiency and understanding of program behavior.
In this guide, we’ll dive deep into these two powerful tools, exploring how they work, how to use them effectively, and how they complement each other in diagnosing and resolving complex issues.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ Reverse Position with Raku - Arne Sommer
You are given a string of lowercase letters.
Write a script to find the position of all groups in the given string. Three or more consecutive letters form a group. Return "" if none found.
-
Python
Adnan Siddiqi ☛ Using ScraperAPI to bypass Cloudflare in Python
Cloudflare’s Captcha solutions are one of the biggest hurdles Python developers usually face while writing a web scraper. Cloudflare offers various solutions like bot detection, CAPTCHA challenges (including the newer Turnstile verification), and IP blocking to prevent automated website access for data retrieval. These protections often result in “Verify You Are Human” checks, 403 Forbidden errors, or the challenging 1020 Access Denied responses. In this post of the scraper series, we will learn about Cloudflare and its service that hinders web scraping and how you can use ScraperAPI’s APIs to bypass Cloudflare’s CAPTCHA/protection techniques.
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Oil Shell ☛ Nine Reasons to Use OSH
It's a modern, compatible implementation of Unix shell.
It's focused on scripting, and has interactive features.
Why use it?
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 596
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
