news
Security Leftovers
-
Scoop News Group ☛ VulnCheck spotted 159 actively exploited vulnerabilities in first few months of 2025
The vulnerability threat intelligence firm’s research reinforces a slew of recent reports warning about increased exploits in 2024.
-
SANS ☛ Attacks against Teltonika Networks SMS Gateways, (Thu, Apr 24th)
Ever wonder where all the SMS spam comes from? If you are trying to send SMS "at scale," there are a few options: You could sign up for a messaging provider like Twilio, the proprietary trap AWS SNS service, or several similar services.
-
Security Week ☛ 5.5 Million Patients Affected by Data Breach at Yale New Haven Health
Yale New Haven Health System recently discovered that the personal information of millions of patients was stolen from its systems.
-
Security Week ☛ Cisco Confirms Some Products Impacted by Critical Erlang/OTP Flaw
Cisco is investigating the impact of the Erlang/OTP remote code execution vulnerability CVE-2025-32433 on its products.