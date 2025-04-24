news
LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- Atomic writes for ext4: supporting atomic (or untorn) writes on the ext4 filesystem.
- Topics from the virtual filesystem layer: a handful of issues in the VFS to discuss—or at least introduce.
- Parallel directory operations: finding a way to handle multiple file operations in a directory in parallel.
- Preparing DAMON for future memory-management problems: an update on the DAMON monitoring subsystem and what is likely to happen next.
- Management of volatile CXL devices: CXL memory stresses the kernel's view of hardware in a number of interesting ways.
- Managing multiple sources of page-hotness data: more data about data-access frequency is good, but how can the kernel best make use of it?
- The state of the memory-management development process, 2025 edition: the annual look at how the development community is doing and what can be improved.
- Automatic tuning for weighted interleaving: how can weighted interleaving be made to just work on dynamic systems?
- Improvements for the contiguous memory allocator: two sessions on better ways to ensure the success of large, physically contiguous allocations in the kernel.
- Inlining kfuncs into BPF programs: a way to make calling select kernel functions from BPF programs more efficient.
- In search of a stable BPF verifier: two approaches to supporting BPF programs across multiple stable kernels.
- Taking BPF programs beyond one-million instructions: what would it take to eliminate this arbitrary limit on the size of BPF programs?