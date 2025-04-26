Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The ability to verify the results of data that has been collected or generated during the course of any drug trial or simulation is paramount to the validity of the study. Often, as biostatistics and pharmaceutical teams become even more reliant on digital tools to record and draw insights from these studies, creating a “digital footprint” of the steps and materials that went into each one becomes more and more important. This is where JuliaHub comes in. The JuliaHub platform was specifically designed for scientific research teams to get access to high performance computing power and provide pharmacology teams a verifiable “single source of truth” for all of the digital activities. That is why our reproducibility feature, called “Time Capsule” has become a cornerstone to how pharmaceutical development research teams reproduce and verify work with their compliance departments.