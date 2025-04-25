news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Peter Czanik: A call for testing the upcoming syslog-ng releases
While no dates are set to stone yet, we expect a couple of syslog-ng releases in the near future. As version 4.8.1 is used in major GNU/Linux distributions and has a couple of known bugs, we will release 4.8.2 to address those. However, we are also working on 4.9.0, which will bring many changes.
Events
foss-north 2025
It’s been a bit over a week since the last foss-north conference. This year it really felt like the energy has returned after Covid. We’re back to double tracks and we had almost 200 attendees.
For those of you how don’t know, foss-north is an annual conference held every spring in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is split into a community day, and then two conference days.
GNU Projects
GNU Taler ☛ 2025-14: iOS wallet security audit completed
RadicallyOpenSecurity performed an external crystal-box security audit of the GNU Taler iOS wallet (excluding wallet-core) funded by NGI. You can find the final report here. We already addressed all significant findings except enabling FaceID/TouchID to enable using the app which remains a feature on our roadmap to be addressed in the next few months. We thank RadicallyOpenSecurity for their work and the European Commission's Horizion 2020 NGI initiative for funding the development of the iOS wallet including the security review.
