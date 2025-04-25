Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

In “Zig Day: A suggestion for better Zig meetups” I talked about a full-day collaborative programming event format that resembles the “social hacking day” at Software You Can Love, for those who have been to one.

Now that we’re about to have the first Zig Day happen here in Milan (more on this later), I’ve created https://zig.day to host future Zig Days from all over the world on a static website created with Zine where I (ab)use templates to offer syndication not only via RSS, but also via iCalendar.

If you’re into static site tech, you might enjoy blog post.