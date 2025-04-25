news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.17: Ubuntu 25.04 and Fedora 42 Release Follow-ups, Logseq, ZimaBoard and More
Continue to explore Fedora and Ubuntu releases.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Loris Cro ☛ Announcing zig.day
In “Zig Day: A suggestion for better Zig meetups” I talked about a full-day collaborative programming event format that resembles the “social hacking day” at Software You Can Love, for those who have been to one.
Now that we’re about to have the first Zig Day happen here in Milan (more on this later), I’ve created https://zig.day to host future Zig Days from all over the world on a static website created with Zine where I (ab)use templates to offer syndication not only via RSS, but also via iCalendar.
If you’re into static site tech, you might enjoy blog post.
Harry Cresswell ☛ How to set up a Hugo menu in Cloudcannon
There are various ways to create menus in Hugo. But, in most cases, Cloudcannon won’t automatically detect menus and expose them to the CMS for editors to manage.
Licensing / Legal
The Register UK ☛ Qualcomm says suit is to fend off homemade Arm server chips
California-based Qualcomm is countersuing Arm following a trial in December 2024, in which the jury largely found it had not violated its license agreements with the Brit chip designer, as Arm had claimed. The case is likely to be heard in court in March or April 2026.
In redacted court documents seen by The Register, Qualcomm files a motion to amend the complaint claiming that Arm attempted to obstruct its development of Arm-compatible custom cores, and alleges that during the December trial, the chip design biz misrepresented its relationship with Qualcomm.
[Old] Mendhak ☛ I wrote to the address in the GPLv2 license notice and received the GPLv3 license
There was a problem that I noticed right away, though: this text was from the GPL v3, not the GPL v2. In my original request I had never mentioned the GPL version I was asking about.
