The storage drives connected to my servers are LUKS-encrypted which means every time the server restarts I need to manually decrypt and then mount them. This hasn't been much of an issue since I hardly ever had to reboot my servers, but lately I've been experimenting with virtualization and have had to deal with a variety of problems which involves crashes or restarting the host or guest servers. This has finally forced me to figure out how to automate decrypting and mounting these storage devices on my linux servers.

Below are the steps I took to autmatically decrypt and mount a LUKS-encrypted drive at boot.