news
today's howtos
-
GNOME ☛ Andre Klapper: GIMP user documentation
Over the last two years I’ve worked a bit in my spare time on the user documentation of GIMP, a Free & Open Source Image Editor.
While I personally still consider it pretty bad user documentation regarding style inconsistency, duplication of topics, “organic growth”, and lack of task orientation, I managed to put some lipstick on that pig across nearly 900 commits.
I was sometimes rather ruthless pushing my changes (plus I am only a simple contributor and not a GIMP developer) so I’d like to thank Jacob Boerema for their patience and lenience.
-
MWL ☛ 86: Take Quite a Long Time to Fail
Here’s a chunk of the networking book. Standard netstat attempts to show hostnames instead of IP addresses. This means your server performs a reverse DNS lookup on every IP address it exchanges traffic with.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Use Systemd to Run Bash Scripts at Boot in Linux
The solution is straightforward, and today, I’ll show you how to do this using systemd service units, but before we jump into that, let’s first take a quick look at what a service unit is and how it works.
-
Terence Eden ☛ HTML Oddities: Does the order of attribute values matter?
HTML elements can have attributes. For example id, class, src, alt, and many others. These attributes can contain values - an img element's src attribute has a value which is a link to an image. An id attribute's value is a single string. But some attributes can contain multiple values.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The many ways of getting access to information ('claims') in OIDC
Any authentication and authorization framework, such as OIDC, needs a way for the identity provider (an 'OIDC OP') to provide information about the person or thing that was just authenticated. In OIDC specifically, what you get are claims that are grouped into scopes. You have to ask for specific scopes, and the IdP may restrict what scopes a particular client has access to. Well, that is not quite the full story, and the full story is complicated (more so than I expected when I started writing this entry).
-
Chuck Carroll ☛ Auto-Moutning a LUKS drive
The storage drives connected to my servers are LUKS-encrypted which means every time the server restarts I need to manually decrypt and then mount them. This hasn't been much of an issue since I hardly ever had to reboot my servers, but lately I've been experimenting with virtualization and have had to deal with a variety of problems which involves crashes or restarting the host or guest servers. This has finally forced me to figure out how to automate decrypting and mounting these storage devices on my linux servers.
Below are the steps I took to autmatically decrypt and mount a LUKS-encrypted drive at boot.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Fix Exit Code 127: Fixing File or Directory Not Found Error
When you’re working with GNU/Linux systems, encountering an Exit Code 127 error can be both frustrating and time-consuming. This common error typically indicates that the shell cannot find the command you’re trying to execute.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhpStorm on Debian 12
PhpStorm stands as JetBrains’ premier integrated development environment (IDE) for PHP developers, offering powerful tools for efficient coding, debugging, and testing. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting with PHP development on Debian 12, installing PhpStorm properly ensures you’ll have access to its full feature set.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Arduino IDE on Fedora 42
Arduino IDE serves as the gateway for makers, hobbyists, and developers to program microcontrollers and bring their electronic projects to life. When paired with Fedora 42, GNU/Linux users gain a powerful development environment for their Arduino projects.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kernel Headers on Debian 12
Kernel headers are essential components of the GNU/Linux operating system that provide the necessary interface for building modules, drivers, and other software that interacts directly with the kernel. For Debian 12 “Bookworm” users, properly installing and managing kernel headers is crucial for system stability and functionality.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Waydroid on Fedora 42
Waydroid represents a significant advancement in integrating Android applications into the GNU/Linux ecosystem. By utilizing a container-based approach, Waydroid enables users to run a complete Android system directly on their Fedora 42 workstation. Unlike traditional emulators that often come with performance penalties, Waydroid offers near-native performance by leveraging the LXC container technology.
-