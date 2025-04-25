news
GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer
GStreamer 1.26.1 is here with a bunch of improvements for the dav1d AV1 decoder by adding RGB support and fixing renegotiation and buffer pool handling, Matroska v4 support in the muxer, the awstranslate and speechmatics plugins, and MP4 demuxer uncompressed video handling.
This release also improves the stability of urisourcebin/playbin3, improves support for closed captions by fixing CEA-708 generation and muxing issues, as well as some H.264/H.265 caption extractor issues, fixes a regression when rendering VP9 with alpha, and adds hlssink3 and hlsmultivariantsink feature enhancements.