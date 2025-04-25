The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2025 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

Farsi-speaking users can now contact us directly for help with accessing the Tor network. Whether you're trying to download Tor Browser, bypass online censorship, or need assistance navigating Tor connectivity issues, our support team is available to help.

GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 25, 2025



GStreamer 1.26.1 is here with a bunch of improvements for the dav1d AV1 decoder by adding RGB support and fixing renegotiation and buffer pool handling, Matroska v4 support in the muxer, the awstranslate and speechmatics plugins, and MP4 demuxer uncompressed video handling.

This release also improves the stability of urisourcebin/playbin3, improves support for closed captions by fixing CEA-708 generation and muxing issues, as well as some H.264/H.265 caption extractor issues, fixes a regression when rendering VP9 with alpha, and adds hlssink3 and hlsmultivariantsink feature enhancements.

