Deep neural networks are achieving the incredible, pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence in areas from medicine to language. But as these powerful Hey Hi (AI) systems become more integrated into our lives, a critical challenge looms: we often don’t understand how they arrive at their answers. They operate like inscrutable “black boxes,” making it hard to fully trust them.

The field of mechanistic interpretability strives to crack open these boxes. Our recent research paper, described in this post, offers a fresh perspective on this vital mission, introducing a new "combinatorial" way to potentially decode AI’s hidden logic. Understanding these systems isn’t just fascinating—it’s fundamental to building the safe, reliable Hey Hi (AI) of the future.