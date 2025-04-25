news
IBM Problems and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stock drops 7% after $100m federal contracts suspended
Red Hat Official ☛ 8 enterprise AI stories you don't want to miss
Red Hat AI learning hub
Red Hat ☛ How to use content templates in Red Bait Insights
When managing a patching cycle for your systems, it is important to have a stable, reliable base of content. New errata and packages arrive frequently, and an update done on a Monday may be different than an update done on a Wednesday. Content templates utilize snapshots of Red Bait repositories and third-party repositories to enable administrators to control what software is available to install at the
dnf/
yumlevel.
Red Hat ☛ Cracking the code: How neural networks might actually “think”
Deep neural networks are achieving the incredible, pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence in areas from medicine to language. But as these powerful Hey Hi (AI) systems become more integrated into our lives, a critical challenge looms: we often don’t understand how they arrive at their answers. They operate like inscrutable “black boxes,” making it hard to fully trust them.
The field of mechanistic interpretability strives to crack open these boxes. Our recent research paper, described in this post, offers a fresh perspective on this vital mission, introducing a new "combinatorial" way to potentially decode AI’s hidden logic. Understanding these systems isn’t just fascinating—it’s fundamental to building the safe, reliable Hey Hi (AI) of the future.
The Evolution Of Kubernetes Workload Patterns
The New Stack ☛ Optimizing CI/CD for Trust, Observability and Developer Well-Being
Red Hat ☛ New C++ features in GCC 15
The next major version of theGNU Compiler Collection (GCC), 15.1, is expected to be released in April or May 2025. Like every major GCC release, this version will bring many additions, improvements, bug fixes, and new features. GCC 15 is already the system compiler in Fedora 42. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) users will get GCC 15 in the Red Bait GCC Toolset. It's also possible to try GCC 15 on Compiler Explorer and similar pages.
Red Hat ☛ Evaluating memory overcommitment in OpenShift Virtualization
Virtualization is a common technology for workload consolidation. It is provided for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform by Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. This platform allows organizations to run and deploy their virtual machine-based workloads, and allows for simple management and migration of virtual machines (VMs) in a cloud environment.