Since constexpr was added to the language in C++11, its scope has been gradually expanded. In the beginning, we couldn’t even use if, else or loops, which were changed in C++14. C++17 added support for constexpr lambdas. C++20 added the ability to use allocation and use std::vector and std::string in constant expressions. In this article, let’s see how constexpr evolves with C++26. To be more punctual, let’s see what language features become more constexpr-friendly. We’ll discuss library changes in a separate article, as well as constexpr exceptions, which need both language and library changes.
In a COBOL shop you can be there 10 years and still be a junior developer. Same for any non-Agile shop that only hires college graduates.
Haven’t you, as U.S. Citizens, had it with the shit quality of software and services companies are churning out using Indian firms? It’s putting your identity and financial well being at risk. Low quality Agile developed software is one of the main reason breaches happen. Automated testing via Jenkins or some other batch job is not testing.
A Google search for something entirely unrelated led me to a very old issue of the Daily Nexus, the student newspaper of the University of California, Santa Barbara, where I was teaching back then. Apparently (I had forgotten all about it of course) I was piqued by a student’s letter to the editor, where he complained of having to sit all day hacking at a terminal just because he had been told to study computer science if to get a high-paying job. I felt compelled to write a response (published on 24 April 1984 under the editor-provided title “Monster”) affirming that CSis not all about money.
My letter appears below, copy-pasted in full. The nice thing about it is that I would write it an exactly the same way today. The scary thing about it is that I would write in exactly the same way today! Well, actually, let me qualify that: I would replace “which” by “that” in the second paragraph, and in the penultimate one I would not separate the verb “convey” from its complement. So it is good to know that in forty-one years minus one day I have learned at least two things.
These days you can run Doom anywhere on just about anything, with things like porting Doom to JavaScript these days about as interesting as writing Snake in BASIC on one’s graphical calculator. In a twist, [Patrick Trainer] had the idea to use SQL instead of JS to do the heavy lifting of the Doom game loop. Backed by the Web ASM version of the analytical DuckDB database software, a Doom-lite clone was coded that demonstrates the principle that anything in life can be captured in a spreadsheet or database application.
In line with this bug, and after losing an hour of sleep, here's some VCL that I can readily recommend if you happen to run Varnish:
The fifteenth release of the qlcal package arrivied at CRAN today, following the QuantLib 1.38 release this morning.
Edward Li ☛ 14 Advanced Python Features
Python is one of the most widely adopted programming languages in the world. Yet, because of it’s ease and simplicity to just “get something working”, it’s also one of the most underappreciated.
If you search for Top 10 Advanced Python Tricks on Google or any other search engine, you’ll find tons of blogs or LinkedIn articles going over trivial (but still useful) things like generators or tuples.
However, as someone who’s written Python for the past 12 years, I’ve come across a lot of really interesting, underrated, unique, or (as some might say) “un-pythonic” tricks to really level up what Python can do.
Linux is an open-source UNIX-like operating system (OS). An operating system is a software that directly manages a system’s hardware and resources, like CPU, memory, and storage. OS acts as a GUI through which user can communicate with the computer. The OS sits between applications and hardware and makes the connections between all of your software and the physical resources that do the work.
