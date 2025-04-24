A Google search for something entirely unrelated led me to a very old issue of the Daily Nexus, the student newspaper of the University of California, Santa Barbara, where I was teaching back then. Apparently (I had forgotten all about it of course) I was piqued by a student’s letter to the editor, where he complained of having to sit all day hacking at a terminal just because he had been told to study computer science if to get a high-paying job. I felt compelled to write a response (published on 24 April 1984 under the editor-provided title “Monster”) affirming that CSis not all about money.

My letter appears below, copy-pasted in full. The nice thing about it is that I would write it an exactly the same way today. The scary thing about it is that I would write in exactly the same way today! Well, actually, let me qualify that: I would replace “which” by “that” in the second paragraph, and in the penultimate one I would not separate the verb “convey” from its complement. So it is good to know that in forty-one years minus one day I have learned at least two things.