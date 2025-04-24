today's leftovers

news
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 830: Vibes
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Randal Schwartz chat with Allen Firstenberg about Google’s AI plans, Vibe Coding, and Open AI! What’s the deal with agentic AI, how close are we to Star Trek, and where does Open Source fit in? Watch to find out!
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa NVK (NVIDIA Vulkan driver) now Vulkan 1.4 conformant on Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs
Collabora developer Faith Ekstrand has announced a nice big milestone for the open source Mesa driver NVK, the NVIDIA Vulkan driver, as it has expanded Vulkan 1.4 conformance to now include Maxwell+ (Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs).
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
TecMint ☛ Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS Before EOL in May 2025
Luckily, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) has already been released and is ready for users to upgrade to. But here’s the catch: upgrades between Ubuntu versions are sequential, which means you cannot directly upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Instead, you need to go through Ubuntu 22.04 LTS first.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical and Ampere announce AmpereOne® SoC certification and other partnership milestones
The ongoing partnership between Ampere and Canonical will continue to drive AI compute and cloudification forward through efficient, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure. The AmpereOne family delivers excellent performance-per-watt, making these SoCs a strong choice for AI-driven applications where scalability and efficiency matter. Canonical’s software stack (which includes infrastructure solutions like Canonical OpenStack and MicroCloud) complements Ampere’s hardware by providing a securely designed, flexible, and optimized platform for deploying AI inferencing workloads on Arm architecture.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Ads performance, re-imagined. Now in beta: Anonym Private Audiences. [Ed: Mozilla is not prioritising users anymore; a decade or more ago it openly spoke out against and fought advertisers]
Together, Mozilla and Anonym are proving that effective advertising doesn’t have to come at the cost of user privacy. It’s possible to deliver both — and we’re building the tools to show the industry how.[...]
Powered by advanced privacy-preserving machine learning, Anonym Private Audiences enables advertisers and platforms to work together using first-party data to create targeted audiences without ever handing their users’ information to one another.
