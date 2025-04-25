GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Since the addition of EndpointSlices (KEP-752) as alpha in v1.15 and later GA in v1.21, the Endpoints API in Kubernetes has been gathering dust. New Service features like dual-stack networking and traffic distribution are only supported via the EndpointSlice Hey Hi (AI) so all service proxies, Gateway API implementations, and similar controllers have had to be ported from using Endpoints to using EndpointSlices. At this point, the Endpoints API is really only there to avoid breaking end user workloads and scripts that still make use of it.