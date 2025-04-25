news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Continuing the transition from Endpoints to EndpointSlices
Since the addition of EndpointSlices (KEP-752) as alpha in v1.15 and later GA in v1.21, the Endpoints API in Kubernetes has been gathering dust. New Service features like dual-stack networking and traffic distribution are only supported via the EndpointSlice Hey Hi (AI) so all service proxies, Gateway API implementations, and similar controllers have had to be ported from using Endpoints to using EndpointSlices. At this point, the Endpoints API is really only there to avoid breaking end user workloads and scripts that still make use of it.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 608: Reboot required
Robust & Reliable Backup Solutions with OpenZFS, Why I Maintain a 17 Year Old Thinkpad, Motivations, Tinker Writer Deck, How to tell if FreeBSD needs a Reboot using kernel version check, Techie pulled an all-nighter that one mistake turned into an all-weekender, and more
Citizen Lab ☛ Ron Deibert on CBC Ideas: Spyware Abusers Can Easily Hack Your Phone and Surveil You - The Citizen Lab
In an interview for CBC Ideas, Citizen Lab founder Ron Deibert talks with host Nahlah Ayed about mercenary spyware, sharing that “the latest versions can be implanted on anyone’s device anywhere in the world and as we speak, there is literally no defence against it.”
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
India News ☛ What Indian enterprises can learn from IBM’s digital transformation [Ed: NASSCOM staff more interested in doing photo ops with Bill 'Epstein' Gates than in serving the country's interests]
Indian companies are facing increasing pressure to optimize operations, reduce costs, and provide exceptional customer service in today’s competitive environment. Legacy systems, from managing millions of e-commerce transactions to managing complex telecommunications subscriptions, get in the way. The NASSCOM report notes that the digital change plan could increase India’s economic value by more than $150 billion by 2025, but most companies remain unchanged.
Unicorn Media ☛ Nominations Are Open for Upcoming Fedora Election
We're keeping our fingers crossed that Fedora's upcoming election will take place without all of the controversies that surrounded Open Source Initiative's recent board election.
Debian Family
LWN ☛ Debian Project Leader Election 2025 results
The Debian Project Leader election results have been announced. Andreas Tille has been re-elected and will serve another term through April 2026. LWN looked at the election and candidates in early April.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ The hitchhiker’s guide to infrastructure modernization
“It’s the collaborative approach, working together working on shared goals.”
