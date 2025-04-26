This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features

news

Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint. This was both a “planning sprint” and a “working sprint,” so quite a lot of great work got done there, including some major features. And of course those not in attendance were still busy too! Check out all the good news...