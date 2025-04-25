The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2025 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

GStreamer 1.26.1 is here with a bunch of improvements for the dav1d AV1 decoder by adding RGB support and fixing renegotiation and buffer pool handling, Matroska v4 support in the muxer, the awstranslate and speechmatics plugins, and MP4 demuxer uncompressed video handling.

Farsi-speaking users can now contact us directly for help with accessing the Tor network. Whether you're trying to download Tor Browser, bypass online censorship, or need assistance navigating Tor connectivity issues, our support team is available to help.

COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 25, 2025



COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

Four new accessibility features have made their way into the COSMIC desktop environment, namely High Contrast Mode for enabling a high-contrast theme for increased visibility, Color Filters and Color Inversion for colorblind users, as well as Mono Sound for hearing-impaired users.

