COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.
Four new accessibility features have made their way into the COSMIC desktop environment, namely High Contrast Mode for enabling a high-contrast theme for increased visibility, Color Filters and Color Inversion for colorblind users, as well as Mono Sound for hearing-impaired users.