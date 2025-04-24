GIMP user documentation

news

Over the last two years I’ve worked a bit in my spare time on the user documentation of GIMP, a Free & Open Source Image Editor. While I personally still consider it pretty bad user documentation regarding style inconsistency, duplication of topics, “organic growth”, and lack of task orientation, I managed to put some lipstick on that pig across nearly 900 commits. I was sometimes rather ruthless pushing my changes (plus I am only a simple contributor and not a GIMP developer) so I’d like to thank Jacob Boerema for their patience and lenience.