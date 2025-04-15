news
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop
Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.
This is also the first Fedora Linux release to promote the Fedora KDE Spin, which ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment, to full Edition status. This means that Fedora KDE Spin is now being promoted as Fedora Linux KDE Plasma Desktop Edition alongside the GNOME-based Fedora Workstation edition.