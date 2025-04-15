Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop

Tux Machines

Armbian Introduces Optimized Cloud Images for x86 and aarch64 Deployments

Armbian has expanded its support for cloud infrastructure with a new line of dedicated cloud images designed for generic x86 and aarch64 platforms. These images are tailored for performance, efficiency, and streamlined deployment in virtualized and cloud-native environments.

(Updated) Metis Compute Board with RK3588 and AI Acceleration for Edge Applications

The Metis Compute Board is a compact single-board computer designed for AI applications requiring high computational performance at the edge. Built around the ARM-based RK3588 processor, it integrates the Metis AIPU for AI acceleration and features up to 16 GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and GPIO support.

Renesas RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit for Real-Time Embedded Vision Applications

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

9to5Linux

Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” Released with Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Manjaro 25.0 ships with the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environments, Btrfs as the default file system (with automatic snapshots) for new installations instead of EXT4, which is still supported alongside XFS and F2FS filesystems in the Calamares graphical installer.

T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64

User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.

PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.1 Conformant

Collabora unveiled PanVK about four years ago as a Vulkan alternative to their Panfrost OpenGL driver for ARM Mali Bifrost and Midgard GPUs, also delivered through the well-known Mesa graphics stack on Linux-based operating systems.

PipeWire 1.4.2 Adds Extra MIDI Checks to Avoid 100% CPU Usage on Older Kernels

Highlights of PipeWire 1.4.2 include extra checks for MIDI to avoid 100% CPU usage on older kernels, support for using header metadata by default in the videoadapter plugin, improved pw-cat verbose sndfile format debug, improved handling of set_format results from v4l2, and the addition of the missing –channel-map long option for pw-loopback.

MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14

Coming three months after MX Linux 23.5, the MX Linux 23.6 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 “Bookworm” repositories and introduces the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images featuring the Xfce 4.20 and KDE Plasma 5.27.5 desktop environments.

qBittorrent 5.0.5 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Brings Various Improvements

qBittorrent 5.0.5 is a small update that introduces an advanced option for setting the “Add New Torrent” dialog as modal, improves the command line parameters serialization, updates the Swedish translation, and fixes an issue with missing color IDs for theming.

PeaZip 10.4 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with UI Enhancements

PeaZip 10.4 comes almost two months after PeaZip 10.3 with various UI enhancements like the addition of alternative context menus for quick navigation in the file/archive manager. Users will now be able to use Ctrl+RightClick to view the breadcrumb context menu, Shift+RightClick to see the session history context menu, and Ctrl+Shift+RightClick to access the navigation context menu.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 15, 2025

Fedora Linux 42

Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.

This is also the first Fedora Linux release to promote the Fedora KDE Spin, which ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment, to full Edition status. This means that Fedora KDE Spin is now being promoted as Fedora Linux KDE Plasma Desktop Edition alongside the GNOME-based Fedora Workstation edition.

Read on

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Destination Linux
2 new episodes
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
I Made My Partner Use Linux for a Week–Here’s How It Went
My partner's world revolved around macOS—sleek hardware, fluid integration, and everything just working. So when I asked her to try Linux for a week, she agreed, on one condition: I owed her a cruise if she made it to the end.
PeaZip 10.4 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with UI Enhancements
PeaZip 10.4 open-source and free archive manager is now available for download with various UI enhancements and updated core components.
PipeWire 1.4.2 Adds Extra MIDI Checks to Avoid 100% CPU Usage on Older Kernels
The PipeWire project released today PipeWire 1.4.2 as a minor update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series for this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
 
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop
The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
Nitrux Project Introduces NX AppHub, a New System to Provide Apps for Nitrux
Uri Herrera from the Nitrux Project unveiled today NX AppHub, a new system for managing and building applications for the Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable Nitrux Linux distribution.
Open Hardware/Modding: Video Walkie Talkie, Armbian, PINE64, and More
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis
Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” Released with Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3
Today, the Manjaro Linux team announced the release and general availability of Manjaro 25.0 (codename Zetar) as the latest stable release for this Arch Linux-based distribution featuring Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma flavors.
Games: Prices Hikes, GNOMES, V Rising 1.1, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
Why did Samsung pause One UI 7 release? These could be the possible reasons
These 5 Linux distributions are the worst for beginners
Linux is an excellent operating system with many distributions, each catering to different audiences
Live Raizo – live Debian-based Linux distribution
Live Raizo is a live distribution based on Debian to experiment with system administration on simulated networks and real devices
Journey to GNOME Circle: Community, App Ideas, and Getting Started
Hello, chat! I’m Revisto, and I want to share my journey to GNOME Circle and how I became a GNOME Foundation member
This SteamOS clone is the best Linux distro for gamers
Until Valve releases an official version of SteamOS
5 things to do with the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite
Google launched a Linux terminal app for Android that gives you full command-line access
Ubuntu Vs. Debian: A Look At Beginner Friendly Linux Distribution
you will compare their unique offerings
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
Open-source software has become a prime target in the escalating wave of cybersecurity threats
Towards a transition from KWallet to Secret Service
Historically passwords and credentials in all of our apps and services (such as kio and our Network Manager plasmoid)
Samsung starts rolling out Android 16-based One UI 8 to developers
PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.1 Conformant
Collabora informs 9to5Linux today that their PanVK open-source Vulkan driver for ARM Mali GPUs, developed as part of their Panfrost driver project, has reached Vulkan 1.1 conformance.
Allwinner T536 quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 & RISC-V industrial SoC supports ECC RAM, up to 3 TOP AI accelerator
That means we have (some) details about the software. Both companies provide a Linux 5.10 SDK with all drivers, but it’s not made publicly available
Replace Windows, Not Your Device
Messaging around the end of Windows 10 support has been loud
Ubuntu 25.10 is Officially Named ‘Questing Quokka’
Drum roll your desks to help build some suspense because the Ubuntu 25.10 codename has been confirmed as …’Questing Quokka’
qBittorrent 5.0.5 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Brings Various Improvements
qBittorrent 5.0.5 has been released as a new maintenance update to the latest qBittorrent 5.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform BitTorrent client for handling torrent/magnet links.
Open Hardware: ESP and More
Huawei MateBook 14 Linux launched with lower price than Windows version
Huawei MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition
GoboLinux: A Distro With a Different Approach to Files
Linux distros tend to look the same after you've tried a few
Rnote 0.12 Released with Improved Linux Note-Taking Features
A major new release of Rnote, an open-source app for taking handwritten notes
Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution
Commodore OS Vision is a 64-bit Linux distribution which was originally based on Linux Mint and is now based on Debian
Review: Shebang 25.0 and EndeavourOS 2025.03.19
The Shebang project is one of the more recent additions to the DistroWatch waiting list
Linux: Five Easy Ways To Secure Any Distribution
Although Linux is the most secure major operating system on the market, that doesn’t mean it’s an impenetrable fortress
ArcoLinux Project Winds Down
the ArcoLinux community has announced that it will discontinue its distribution and related project
MX Linux 23.6 Arrives with Debian 12.10 Base and Kernel 6.14 Support
"sixth refresh of the MX-23 series"
OpenSSH in Debian and FOSS Activity Reports by Ben Hutchings
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025
The 235th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 13th, 2025.
Linux 6.15-rc2
"It's Sunday, just barely afternoon, and I've pushed out the rc2 tag."
Stallman’s Shadow to Proprietary Chains: My Journey from College FOSS Enthusiast to the Walled Garden
How life and convenience led me away from free software and the renewed search for a middle ground
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
As Carl is still in vacation, this issue is only partially complete
Beta for Amarok 3.3 available
As shown in the ChangeLog, the changes are mostly technical
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.
5 awesome Linux features that will blow the mind of a Windows user
Using Linux in 2025 is more viable than you may think
5 of the Most Unconventional Linux Distributions
there are a few unconventional Linux distributions out there that I admire, thanks to some interesting design choices
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech
Feren OS 2025.03 — Rebase update for Feren OS
Basically, 2025.03 is technically a very late March release
Regata OS 25 ''Maverick'' launched, find out what's new
The Regata OS 25 “Maverick” is now available for download. Initially, the new version of the operating system was released gradually via system updates for existing users
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Shows, Demos
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Microsoft's Attack on Developers With Slop
OpenBSD -current is now "7.7-current" and rpki-client 9.5 released
some news from OpenBSD land
EasyOS Updates: snd_soc_avs blacklisted again and Global IP TV Panel updated 2025MK2
2 new updates
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and no longer listening to podcasts
new episode
New Android phone beats the Pixel 9a on camera and battery for half the price
I've Used Kubuntu for 8 Months: What I've Learned About This Linux Distro
Ubuntu may get the limelight a lot in Linux circles, but it has several cousins
KDE Frameworks 6.13.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.13.0
5 Popular Linux Distributions and Who They're Meant For
Are you tired of everyone recommending a new Linux distro claiming it's the best
Best Linux distros for reviving an old PC
Installing the right version of Linux can breathe new life into an aging system
Love GNOME? These 5 Linux Distros Use It as Their Default Desktops
Are you a GNOME user wondering if your current Linux distro is the best way to experience the popular desktop environment
Smoothwall Express – firewall solution with a hardened Linux operating system
The Smoothwall Open Source Project was set up in 2000 to develop and maintain Smoothwall Express
