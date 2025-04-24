news
Open Hardware/Modding: Synthesisers, Raspberry Pi, and More
Old VCR ☛ A few retrobits updates on Floodgap
Just a brief programming note. Before this blog there was Floodgap Retrobits, and I still maintain those pages. One of the earliest was my Tomy Tutor-specific page devoted to my very first computer which we got in 1983. Relatives of the Texas Instruments home computers and closely patterned after the unreleased TI 99/8, the history of the Japanese models is relatively well-known and there are a number of Japanese enthusiasts that specialize in the Pyuuta, the Tutor's ancestor system. On the other hand, hardly anybody knows anything about the British version. That system is the Grandstand Tutor: [...]
Alex Haydock ☛ blog.infected.systems NetBSD Wii Status
NetBSD wii 10.1 NetBSD 10.1 (WII) #0: Mon Dec 16 13:08:11 UTC 2024 mkrepro@mkre pro.NetBSD.org:/usr/src/sys/arch/evbppc/compile/WII evbppc
Hackaday ☛ C64 Assembly In Parts
[Michal Sapka] wanted to learn a new skill, so he decided on the Commodore 64 assembly language. We didn’t say he wanted to learn a new skill that might land him a job. But we get it and even applaud it. Especially since he’s written a multi-part post about what he’s doing and how you can do it, too. So far, there are four parts, and we’d bet there are more to come.
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Commercial Synthesisers You Will Love
Drumboy and Synthgirl from Randomwaves are a a pair of compact electronic instruments, a drum machine and a synthesiser. They are commercial products which were launched on Kickstarter, and if you’re in the market for such a thing you can buy one for yourself. What’s made them of interest to us here at Hackaday though is not their musical capabilities though, instead it’s that they’ve honoured their commitment to release them as open source in the entirety.
Raspberry Pi ☛ How can we empower girls in computing? An important conversation on the Hello World podcast
In the latest episode of the Hello World podcast, we explore the current state of girls’ engagement in computing and what we can do to support change.