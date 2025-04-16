news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2025

updated Apr 16, 2025



Quoting: So Long, ArcoLinux » Linux Magazine

ArcoLinux has had a small but dedicated following for roughly eight years, but Erik Dubois, lead developer for the project, announced on the distro's site that the time has come for him to step away.

In that post, Dubois stated, "This decision wasn’t made lightly. But as I approach 60, I’ve found myself with less energy, less focus, and making small mistakes that remind me I’m no longer at my peak. I want to leave ArcoLinux while it’s still strong and while I can look back with pride at everything we’ve accomplished together."

Over those eight years, ArcoLinux accomplished several important milestones, such as creating over 5,000 educational videos; the creation of ArcoInstall; the Carli education project; the Arch Linux Calamares Installer (ALCI); the ArcoPlasma, ArcoNet, ArcroPro, and Ariser variants; and much more. According to Dubois, they weren't just creating a distribution but a mindset.