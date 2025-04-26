today's leftovers

Easy-to-follow guides on how to transcribe audio files into text using privacy friendly tools and how to convert different documents into a singular format.

“Openness and transparency is the future of AI. By putting practical tools into the hands of developers, we’re helping build high-quality, openly licensed datasets that form the foundation for more trustworthy, transparent, and interpretable Hey Hi (AI) systems,” says Stella Biderman, Executive Director, Eleuther AI.