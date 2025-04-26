news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
TecMint ☛ My Experience – Top Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
Here’s my step-by-step guide, based on what worked for me.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla, EleutherAI launch toolkits to help AI builders create open datasets [Ed: Mozilla is all about buzzwords and scams these days. They advance bad things.]
Easy-to-follow guides on how to transcribe audio files into text using privacy friendly tools and how to convert different documents into a singular format.[...]
“Openness and transparency is the future of AI. By putting practical tools into the hands of developers, we’re helping build high-quality, openly licensed datasets that form the foundation for more trustworthy, transparent, and interpretable Hey Hi (AI) systems,” says Stella Biderman, Executive Director, Eleuther AI.
Proprietary Fake 'Linux'
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Reasons to Try Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) [Ed: It's not Linux but an attack on it, by Microsoft]
Linuxiac ☛ Installing AlmaLinux on backdoored Windows Just Got Easier
Windows users can now install AlmaLinux directly from the command line with WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) CLI.
