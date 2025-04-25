What It Takes to Be PostgreSQL Compatible and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.1 Released

Because of PostgreSQL’s popularity, we were not the first to develop a PostgreSQL compatible database system. CMU’s “Database of Databases” lists over 40 database systems that claim to be PostgreSQL compatible. Among them you can find database systems from large cloud vendors such as AlloyDB from Google or Aurora from AWS.

What you can not easily find in the Database of Databases, or even on most vendor’s websites is what “PostgreSQL compatibility” actually means. It turns out that the answer to this is not that simple. So, we dedicated today’s blog post to answering exactly this question to finally clarifying on “What is PostgreSQL compatibility”?