news
Games: Doom, Mountaincore, Melvor Idle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ You can get DOOM, DOOM Eternal, more DOOM and multiple Wolfenstein games in this latest Humble Bundle
If you're needing to build up your shooter collection, the new id & Friends Humble Bundle might perhaps be exactly what you want with plenty of DOOM.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Colony building sim Mountaincore is now free to play and open source
A complicated history for this one, with the developer Rocket Jump Technology no longer existing as a business. The previous iteration of the game named King under the Mountain went open source back in January 2024, and now what was to be the big revamp is also open source.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular idle game Melvor Idle is getting a sequel with Melvor Idle 2 bringing some huge new features
Coming sometime soon to Early Access, Melvor Idle 2 has been announced by developer Games by Malcs. Building upon the success and popularity of the first game, but with some big new features to hook you in.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stone Age co-op farming & life sim Roots of Pacha gets a major 'Sun and Moon' v1.3 update
Roots of Pacha is basically like a Stone Age version of Stardew Valley, a co-op farming and life sim from Sofa Den. The Sun and Moon update is a big one and it's out now. The game has Native Linux support and Valve rated it Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Prestige Collection for April 2025 has some highly rated picks for cheap
Another great to chance to grab some cheap highly rated games in the Fanatical Prestige Collection for April 2025 Bundle. Additionally, Fanatical also have a discount for the newly released Oblivion Remastered.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Survivor-like bullet hell with random maps FIENDRISE adds Linux support
Originally released on April 17th, FIENDRISE is another quality looking survivor-like bullet heaven / bullet hell like thingy that has randomly generated stages to explore to give you a new experience every time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam will soon list what accessibility features games support on store pages
Finally. Something many have been asking for Valve to do for a long time now, and something I've pointed out multiple times across various articles - Steam pages will soon list what accessibility features games support on store pages.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve continues preparing the Steam Deck OS to release for more devices with SteamOS 3.7.4 Preview
SteamOS 3.7.4 Preview is out now and it contains only a few bug fixes, but one sounds pretty darn important to give non-Steam Deck users a good experience.