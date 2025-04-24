news
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Installing Fedora 42, Destination Linux, and What’s in the SOSS?
-
Tux Digital ☛ 9 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 42 (Post Setup Guide)
This video walks you through the essential things to do after installing Fedora GNU/Linux to make it run smoother, faster, and just plain better. From fixing missing features to unlocking new ones, these tips will take your Fedora 42 setup from good to awesome.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 416: Interview with Carl Richell, Founder of System76 (COSMIC Desktop, Pop!_OS, & more)
We sat down with Carl Richell, CEO of System76, for an in-depth conversation about the company’s mission, the future of Pop!_OS, and the development of their new Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment. From open-source hardware to the philosophy behind building a Linux-focused ecosystem—this is one interview you won’t want to miss.
-
00:02:03 Community Feedback
00:06:01 Sandfly Security
00:08:35 Interview with Carl Richell of System76
01:08:54 Support the show
01:11:32 Outro
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #28 – S2E05 Secure Software Starts with Awareness: Education & Open Source with the Council of Daves