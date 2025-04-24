news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: The top 6 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you) | ZDNET —

I've been using the GNOME desktop environment since its beta. Sure, there have been short periods when I've migrated away (such as when I moved to elementary OS or Bodhi Linux), but there's no place like GNOME. This open-source desktop environment is the sweet spot between minimalism and over-the-top functionality.

But that doesn't mean GNOME is perfect. Out of the box, it can use a bit of help. That's why the developers created extensions. These tiny applications (and there are many) bring useful features, behaviors, and even visuals to GNOME.