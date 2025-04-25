news
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories
Daniel Stenberg ☛ How the CNA thing is working out
Do you remember how curl became a CNA early last year? I was reminded that I had not really gotten back to this topic and explained to you, my dear readers, how it is and how it has worked out. This curl-being-a-CNA thing I mean. CNA stands for CVE Numbering Authority.
404 Media ☛ This Website Is Running on a Wii
Security engineer Alex Haydock found a discarded “sacrificial Wii” at the 2024 Electromagnetic Field festival swap shop, he wrote on his blog (which is now running on that Wii). He took it home intending to use it to emulate and homebrew games, but he’d noticed while browsing the website for the open-source operating system NetBSD—which has options for installing a Unix-like operating system on devices like Dreamcasts, Amiga and Atari machines, and many more—that it had an option for a Wii installation.
Johan Bleuzen ☛ Filtering specific requests in browsers network devtools
I’m trying to use more and more Firefox based browsers, I’m using Floorp at the moment and sometimes I hit some issues that need some research to fix.
At work I still mainly use Chrome and I when I try to use Floorp there is something I miss from Chrome Network devtools. It’s the ability to filter requests by name, for example when I work on some site and I don’t want to see livereload requests because I don’t want them to pollude my network inspector while I’m working.
Chromium
University of Toronto ☛ Chrome and the burden of developing a browser
The reality of the modern Internet is that browsers are load bearing infrastructure; a huge amount of things run through them, including and especially on minority platforms. Among other things, no browser is 'secure' and all of them are constantly under attack. We want browser projects that are used by lots of people to have enough resources (in people, build infrastructure, update servers, and so on) to be able to rapidly push out security updates. All browsers need a security team and any browser with addons (which should be all of them) needs a security team for monitoring and dealing with addons too.
The Register UK ☛ OpenAI exec signals interest in Chrome
Nick Turley was called to testify during a trial to determine the fate of Google following allegations of anti-competitive behavior. In answer to a question regarding whether OpenAI would be interested in picking up the browser, Turley reportedly said: "Yes, we would."
Chrome is the most popular browser in the world by a considerable margin. As of March 2025, its desktop market share was almost 66 percent. Second placed was Microsoft's Edge at 13.35 percent.
