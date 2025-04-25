Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories

I’m trying to use more and more Firefox based browsers, I’m using Floorp at the moment and sometimes I hit some issues that need some research to fix.

At work I still mainly use Chrome and I when I try to use Floorp there is something I miss from Chrome Network devtools. It’s the ability to filter requests by name, for example when I work on some site and I don’t want to see livereload requests because I don’t want them to pollude my network inspector while I’m working.