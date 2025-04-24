today's leftovers

news
Linux
Graphics Stack
Collabora ☛ NVK enabled for Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs
As of today, NVK is a conformant Vulkan 1.4 implementation for NVIDIA Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs, and will be enabled by default starting with Mesa 25.1.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 20 April 2025
Week highlights: cool new features for GIMP, Inkscape, and Ardour in the works; new releases of Scribus and Bonsai BIM.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Wordpress Adds Watermarks to Internal Webpages in Hunt for Whistleblowers
Wordpress company (Automattic) really doesn't trust their employees.
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, April 25, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, April 25 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
