Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

Back when I setup my home automation I ended up with one piece that used an external service: Amazon Alexa. I’d rather not have done this, but voice control is extremely convenient, both for us, and guests. Since then Home Assistant has done a lot of work in developing the capability of a local voice assistant - 2023 was their Year of Voice. I’ve had brief looks at this in the past, but never quite had the time to dig into setting it up, and was put off by the fact a lot of the setup instructions were just “Download our prebuilt components”.