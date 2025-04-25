news
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing A Useful Fixturing Tool
When you start building lots of something, you’ll know the value of accurate fixturing. [Chris Borge] learned this the hard way on a recent mass-production project, and decided to solve the problem. How? With a custom fixturing tool! A 3D printed one, of course.
Hackaday ☛ Adding An Atari Joystick Port To TheC64 USB Joystick
“TheC64” is a popular recreation of the best selling computer of all time, the original Commodore 64. [10p6] enjoys hacking on this platform, and recently whipped up a new mod — adding a 9-pin Atari joystick connector for convenience.
Jonathan McDowell: Local Voice Assistant Step 1: An ATOM Echo voice satellite
Back when I setup my home automation I ended up with one piece that used an external service: Amazon Alexa. I’d rather not have done this, but voice control is extremely convenient, both for us, and guests. Since then Home Assistant has done a lot of work in developing the capability of a local voice assistant - 2023 was their Year of Voice. I’ve had brief looks at this in the past, but never quite had the time to dig into setting it up, and was put off by the fact a lot of the setup instructions were just “Download our prebuilt components”.
Collabora ☛ Evolving hardware, evolving demo: Collabora's Embedded World Board Farm
Collabora's Board Farm demo, showcasing our recent hardware enablement and continuous integration efforts, has undergone serious development over the years. Here's a look at notable changes and improvements made for Embedded World 2025.
Hackaday ☛ Onkyo Receiver Saved With An ESP32
[Bill Dudley] had a problem. He had an Onkyo AV receiver that did a great job… until it didn’t. A DSP inside failed. When that happened, the main microprocessor running the show decided it wouldn’t play ball without the DSP operational. [Bill] knew the bulk of the audio hardware was still good, it was just the brains that were faulty. Thus started a 4-month operation to resurrect the Onkyo receiver with new intelligence instead.
CNX Software ☛ ESPuno Pi Zero ESP32-C6 board takes up to 60V DC input, offers RS-485 interface (Crowdfunding)
ESPuno Pi Zero is a Raspberry Pi Zero-sized board based on an ESP32-C6-MINI-1 WiFI 6, BLE, and 802.15.4 wireless module and an SMPS that allows up to 60V DC input via a 2-pin terminal block.