Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

Download Fedora 42 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)

Tor Project blog

Tor user support now available in Farsi

Farsi-speaking users can now contact us directly for help with accessing the Tor network. Whether you're trying to download Tor Browser, bypass online censorship, or need assistance navigating Tor connectivity issues, our support team is available to help.

NUCLEO-WBA65RI Brings Bluetooth LE, Thread, and Zephyr RTOS to STM32 Nucleo-64 Platform

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Beetle RP2350 is a $4.90 Mini Development Board for Embedded Projects

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

Zalmotek RA0E1, RA2E1, and RA4M1 Feather SoMs for Energy-Efficient Embedded Development

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

Final Results of the 2025 Internet Society Board of Trustees Elections and IETF Selections

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2025 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer

GStreamer 1.26.1 is here with a bunch of improvements for the dav1d AV1 decoder by adding RGB support and fixing renegotiation and buffer pool handling, Matroska v4 support in the muxer, the awstranslate and speechmatics plugins, and MP4 demuxer uncompressed video handling.

Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2025

Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company's in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
Today, the GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Update Woes
This SteamOS clone is the best Linux distro for gamers
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop
The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
 
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
What It Takes to Be PostgreSQL Compatible and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.1 Released
Lilbits: Snapdragon X Chromebooks, Pixel 7a battery swelling, and a Liberux NEXX Linux phone progress update
Earlier this year the folks at Liberux announced plans to build a Linux smartphone that combines the kind of features you'd expect from a modern phone with the hardware you'd expect from a pretty good single-board computer
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
That was a choice I seriously considered since I already had a drawer full of free Linux installation disks
Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed
Android Leftovers
Open source app store F-Droid gets a visual makeover
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Immich 1.132 Brings Smoother Syncing, Mobile UI Enhancements
Immich 1.132 self-hosted photo and video backup solution replaces TypeORM with Kysely, introduces SQLite support
9 Linux Gaming Myths That Just Won't Die
Despite having taken major steps forward thanks to more support from developers and a massive boost from Valve's Proton
DietPi 9.12 Launches with Fish Shell Support
DietPi 9.12, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, adds support for Fish Shell
Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel Vector
openEuler is a Linux distribution for server and cloud environments
openEuler is an open source OS oriented to digital infrastructure that fits into any server
GIMP user documentation
Over the last two years I've worked a bit in my spare time on the user documentation of GIMP
The top 6 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)
If GNOME is your desktop environment of choice
I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be
NixOS offers a thoughtfully designed experience with plenty of layout options
QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New
The open-source QEMU 10.0 machine emulator and virtualization software has been released as a major update that brings many new features and various improvements for next-generation emulation.
Android Leftovers
Did Google just kill Assistant 'Driving Mode' in Maps for Android
This cheap RISC-V board runs Debian and is an essential part of my smart home
Nearly a year ago, I first got my hands on the Milk-V Duo S, an SBC with two RISC-V cores and an Arm core
Fedora 43 to Remove GNOME X11 Support
Fedora 43 may drop GNOME X11 under a new proposal that aligns with upstream efforts to focus entirely on Wayland from now on
Download & Unzip Files Without Leaving the Linux Terminal With These 6 Commands
I used to download and unzip files with a browser and file manager until I realized I could do it all from the terminal
Why Installing Linux Is the Perfect Earth Day Activity
Are you looking to celebrate this Earth Day by making a meaningful change in your tech life
5 cool distros that every Linux expert needs to try out
Years ago, Linux would strike fear into the hearts of newcomers to the computing space
Fix Coming for Window Button Bug in Ubuntu 25.04
If you installed Ubuntu 25.04 (or upgraded from 24.10 before the gate was closed due to various pernickety issues) you might have noticed that window buttons in GTK apps
Best Free and Open Source Software
User trust is a sacred, fickle thing
When I (wrongly) chose to buy my smartphone in late 2023, one ultra-annoying Samsung A54, the two other devices on my consideration list were the Pixel and the Fairphone
How to set up remote desktop access on your Linux computers
Want to access your Linux PCs remotely
So Long, ArcoLinux
The ArcoLinux distribution is the latest Linux distribution to shut down
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian's command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
My Cinnamon desktop customizations (as of 2025)
I started using Cinnamon
13 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
Just installed Ubuntu 25.04? Here are some neat tips for you
Mozilla Promoting Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense Instead of the Web
More Mozilla nonsense
Android Leftovers
This tiny wireless Android Auto adapter hides in your car’s USB port
These Manjaro KDE keyboard shortcuts may help give your productivity a boost
Apart from writing articles for Notebookcheck, I'm also a cybersecurity analyst, and my go-to Linux distribution is Manjaro
Steam Linux Support
Steam will officially stop supporting Linux distributions with a version of glibc older than 2.31
CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT
Arch-based CachyOS's April 2025 update fixes kernel issues
18 essential commands for new Linux users
Useful commands for Linux beginners can help you get comfortable on the command line
Enable ESM in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Continue Getting Updates
Time is nearly up on support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, with standard software, bug fix and security updates coming to an end on May 29, 2025
2025 FOSDEM: Don't let your motivation go, save time with kworkflow
During FOSDEM 2025 I had the opportunity to present about kworkflow in the kernel devroom
Games: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, Civilization VII 1.2, LOOTPLOT, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
With Android 16, the Linux terminal gets all the space it needs
The latest Android 16 beta lets Pixel phone users allocate as much storage for the Linux terminal as needed
NethSecurity is a Linux firewall based on OpenWrt, a distribution
NethSecurity is an Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution that provides a comprehensive suite of security features, including firewall
OpenWrt – Linux distribution targeting embedded devices
The OpenWrt Project is a Linux operating system targeting embedded devices
GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 48 "Bengaluru" as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
New to Linux? Don't try these 7 distros (yet)
Here's my shortlist of Linux distributions you should avoid until you have plenty of experience under your belt
My 5 go-to Linux commands for troubleshooting - and how I use them
Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them
