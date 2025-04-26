news
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers
-
Kernel Space
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux developers want to remove i486 and i586 Pentium CPU support to unburden kernel developers
Linux kernel developer Ingo Molnar proposed in an RFC patch thread to remove support for these ancient 32-bit processors due to the few people running these chips combined with the latest Linux kernels. Compatibility has allegedly reached a point where supporting these chips is causing more headaches in the codebase than it's worth.
-
[Old] Manish R Jain ☛ Detailed Guide to Setting Up ZFS RAID on Ubuntu 22.04
That sealed the decision in favor of ZFS. The project seems stable from what I could see — even though Linus Torvalds doesn’t want to merge ZFS filesystem code into the Linux Kernel, because … Oracle likes lawsuits1. Lawsuits aside, the OpenZFS project has active contributions2, been in development for a while.
-
[Old] BMK Informatika j.d.o.o. ☛ ZFS RAID-Z on Linux - Guide to Data Protection and Performance ⋆ Zack's
Setting up ZFS RAID-Z on Linux can significantly enhance your system’s storage capabilities by providing both reliability and scalability. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced Linux administrator, configuring ZFS RAID-Z presents a strong solution for managing large volumes of data, complete with built-in redundancy and error correction. In this guide, we will walk you through the essential steps to set up and configure ZFS RAID-Z on Linux, ensuring that you maximize the performance and efficiency of your storage system from the start.
-
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ The 2025 FreeBSD Community Survey is Here
The FreeBSD Core Team and the FreeBSD Foundation invite you to complete the 2025 FreeBSD Community Survey. The purpose of this survey is to collect quantitative data from the public to help guide the Project’s priorities and efforts. Your input is very important to us!
-
Undeadly ☛ Introducing an OpenBSD LLDP daemon
Our favorite operating system may be on the verge of having a LLDP (Link Layer Discovery Protocol) daemon added to the base system. David Gwynne (dlg@) is circulating a patch on tech@ that introduces the daemon,
-
Undeadly ☛ Introducing bpflogd(8): capture packets via BPF to log files
In a recent post to tech@, David Gwynne (dlg@) introduced a new daemon to log packets from BPF.
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Timeout(1) updates – DragonFly BSD Digest
-