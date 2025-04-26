news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2025



Quoting: After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election - FOSS Force —

It seems to be election week here at FOSS Force. No sooner had I hit the “publish” button on yesterday’s article about Fedora’s upcoming board of directors election than a message shows up in my inbox about plans that AlmaLinux OS Foundation is making for its next board election.

The folks at AlmaLinux — which started life a few years back as a CentOS replacement but which has morphed into much more than that — hasn’t had a board election since their very first election three years ago. That pretty much automatically makes it time to have another election, considering that AlmaLinux board members are elected to three year terms.

In the upcoming election, six of the eight board seats will be up for a vote. The two seats that aren’t were created in 2023, and so won’t be up for re-election until next year.