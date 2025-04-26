news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (thunderbird), Debian (libbpf), Fedora (golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, ImageMagick, mingw-libsoup, mingw-poppler, and pgbouncer), SUSE (glib2, govulncheck-vulndb, libsoup-2_4-1, libxml2-2, mozjs60, ruby2.5, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-bluefield, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-iot, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-hwe-6.8, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-oracle-5.15, openssh, and php-twig).
-
SANS ☛ Example of a Payload Delivered Through Steganography, (Fri, Apr 25th)
In this diary, I'll show you a practical example of how steganography is used to hide payloads (or other suspicious data) from security tools and Security Analysts' eyes.
-
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Prison for Disney Hacker, MITRE ATT&CK v17, Massive DDoS Botnet
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: former Disney employee sent to prison for hacking, MITRE releases ATT&CK v17, DDoS botnet powered by 1.3 million devices.
-
Security Week ☛ South Korean Companies Targeted by Lazarus via Watering Hole Attacks, Zero-Days
Multiple South Korean organizations across industries have been targeted in a recent Lazarus campaign dubbed Operation SyncHole.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Repository Service for The Update Framework (RSTUF) Reaches New Security Milestone with Successful Audit
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is proud to share that the Repository Service for The Update Framework (RSTUF) has completed a successful third-party security audit—marking a key milestone on its path to a stable 1.0.0 release.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ The dangers of web based messaging apps
TL;DR Anyone with a web browser and access to your phone in an unlocked state could potentially set up persistent access to your secure messaging platforms [...]
-
Hackaday ☛ This Week In Security: XRP Poisoned, MCP Bypassed, And More
Researchers at Aikido run the Aikido Intel system, an LLM security monitor that ingests the feeds from public package repositories, and looks for anything unusual. In this case, the unusual activity was five rapid-fire releases of the xrpl package on NPM. That package is the XRP Ledger SDK from Ripple, used to manage keys and build crypto wallets. While quick point releases happen to the best of developers, these were odd, in that there were no matching releases in the source GitHub repository. What changed in the first of those fresh releases?
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates