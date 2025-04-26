news
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Ep 318: DIY Record Lathe, 360 Degree LIDAR, And 3D Printing Innovation Lives!
This week Elliot Williams was joined by fellow Europe-based Hackaday staffer Jenny List, to record the Hackaday Podcast as the dusk settled on a damp spring evening.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/16 & 17
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
As many know, last weekend was Easter-Weekend, which means many of us in Europe get a long weekend with extra days off. This is why I did not get around to writing last week’s Review. But with such a long weekend in between, it’s also not very surprising that things moved a bit slower. Let me catch up now and inform you about the changes of the last two weeks. We released 8 snapshots (0410, 0411, 0414, 0417, 0418, 0420, 0422, 0423).
The most relevant/interesting things that changed in the mentioned 8 snapshots were: [...]
Debian Family
-
Ian Wienand: Avoiding layer shift on Ender V3 KE after pause
With (at least) the V1.1.0.15 firmware on the Ender V3 KE 3d printer the PAUSE macro will cause the print head to run too far on the Y axis, which causes a small layer shift when the print returns.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian Project Leader election 2025 is over, Andreas Tille re-elected!
The voting period and tally of votes for the Debian Project Leader election has just concluded and the winner is Andreas Tille, who has been elected for the second time. Congratulations!
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Launchpad News: Celebrating community contributions
The Launchpad project is almost 21 years old! Many people have contributed to the project over this lifetime, and we are thankful for all of them. We understand the value of a strong community and we are taking steps to reinvigorate Launchpad’s once-thriving community.
There are two common suggestions for getting started in open source: fixing bugs and contributing to documentation. Early in 2024, Canonical launched the Canonical Open Documentation Academy; an initiative that aims to break down barriers to open source contribution, and work with the community to raise the bar for documentation practice. The Open Documentation Academy has been helping people get involved in open source and has also been helping projects achieve ever higher standards in documentation. Launchpad is one such project.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ IBASE EC3100 – A fanless NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano embedded computer with up to 6x GbE ports (4x with PoE)
IBASE EC3100 is a fanless edge Hey Hi (AI) computer powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Orin Nano module with up to six GbE ports, including four with PoE for cameras, a wide 9V to 36V DC input, and a -20°C to 70°C temperature range for industrial environments.
Hackaday ☛ Sigrok Website Down After Hosting Data Loss
When it comes to open source signal analysis software for logic analyzers and many other sensors, Sigrok is pretty much the only game in town. Unfortunately after an issue with the server hosting, the website, wiki, and other documentation is down until a new hosting provider is found and the site migrated. This leaves just the downloads active, as well as the IRC channel (#sigrok) over at Libera.chat.
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Echo Lite – A 1.22-inch e-Paper display board with nRF52840 SoC, LoRa transceiver, GPS
LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a small Nordic Semi nRF52840 board with a 1.22-inch e-Paper display, a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver, and an L76K GPS module, that’s especially suitable for Meshtastic off-grid messaging firmware.
