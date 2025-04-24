news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: Why Installing Linux Is the Perfect Earth Day Activity —

Are you looking to celebrate this Earth Day by making a meaningful change in your tech life? Well, one of the simplest things you can do is take the leap to using Linux! Let me show you how changing your computer's operating system can be a net positive for the environment.

While there are plenty of environmentally friendly tech-based changes you can make in your life—like buying new carbon-aware devices—installing Linux is one of the simplest yet impactful green tech decisions you can make. Here are four reasons why!