news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: Immich 1.132 Brings Smoother Syncing, Mobile UI Enhancements —

Immich, an open-source, self-hosted photo and video backup solution often pitched as a privacy-respecting alternative to Google Photos, has just released version 1.132.

At the server layer, TypeORM is out, and a custom schema-plus-migration engine built on Kysely, a TypeScript SQL query builder, is in. The shift promises leaner queries and more predictable migrations for administrators running Immich in Docker or Kubernetes.