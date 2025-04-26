news
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dune: Awakening set for a public playtest May 9-12 but the anti-cheat concerns me for Linux / Steam Deck
Dune: Awakening from Funcom is set to release on June 10th, and to ensure their servers are working well they've announced a major public playtest will go live in May.
[Repeat] Linuxiac ☛ Steam Client Update Brings Game Launch Stability
A new Steam client update improves game syncing and overlay scaling and fixes UI glitches that affect notes and screenshots.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Love board games and pure chaos? Fortune Avenue is a new spin on Monopoly out in Early Access
Out now with Native Linux support and it's Steam Deck Verified, Fortune Street is the latest game from Binogure Studio (City Game Studio, Sneak In) that puts a fresh, fast and chaotic spin on the classic Monopoly. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lost For Swords is a unique deck-building dungeon crawler that's different each time
There's a lot of dungeon crawlers and deck-builders but Lost For Swords manages to come off a little more unique thanks to the way it shuffles everything together. I had a really great time with some early versions of this one, played it for quite a long time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Replicube is an open-ended programming puzzle game about making 3D voxels
Walaber Entertainment LLC (JellyCar Worlds, Parking Garage Rally Circuit) have just released Replicube, an open-ended programming puzzle game where you make 3D voxel-based objects.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Point and click adventure Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders launches later this year
Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders from Homo Narrans Studio is now on the road to release, with it being confirmed a GOG and Steam release will happen this year with Native Linux support. I originally wrote about this one back in 2022 when it had a Kickstarter and it was planned for 2023 but took longer than expected.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FBC: Firebreak from Remedy releases June 17, aiming to be Steam Deck Verified
Good news for people wanting to play Remedy Entertainment's new game FBC: Firebreak, as it's releasing June 17th and it will be playable on Steam Deck (and so Desktop Linux too thanks to Valve's Proton).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lenovo - Legion Go S with Valve's SteamOS gets a price increase at Best Buy
Best Buy have recently increased the price they're listing for the two upcoming Lenovo - Legion Go S models with Valve's SteamOS. They seem to have taken down pre-orders too, with it now just being listed as "Coming Soon".
GamingOnLinux ☛ More games for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming for April 25th
Here's the fresh and up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for April 25th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Breath of Fire IV for PC returns with an updated GOG release, plus more games join the GOG Preservation Program
GOG have done it again, they've revived another classic. Teaming up with Capcom, they've brought back Breath of Fire IV along with various enhancements as it joins their GOG Preservation Program. Plus the GOG Preservation Program has expanded again.