news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: User trust is a sacred, fickle thing —

It is so sad, so tragic that short-term greed guides so many business decisions. Why not go for the long-term greed. A happy customer is a loyal customer. That's what the sales people always prat about: recurring revenue. Well, someone who buys your stuff again and again meets that definition spot on. Perhaps the cycle is a bit longer, but it's exactly that. And people will be happy and loyal when they feel valued, and when they can trust the other party. That implies a sense of control, a modicum of dignity (privacy), and consent. All it takes is a bit of transparency, a little bit more reticence on behalf of these big companies in trying to assert their utter dominance over the world. But yeah, competing, conflicting concepts, I know.

And so, much as Microsoft alienated me with its choices, Google is now doing the same on the Android. Together, they are the best salesfolks for Apple. I never thought I'd ever consider Apple products for myself, but here I am, a peasant dreaming of luxury. I know it's all one giant illusion, one giant Stockholm Syndrome, all of it, but at least I can pretend to have control of some kind.

Can the trust ever be restored? I don't know. I'm not sure. For me, most of the time, once that threshold is crossed, there's no going back really. When it comes to Android, the freshest example in my mind right now, Google has done a lot of decent choices with the operating system security. Some of the upcoming changes are truly welcome. If only someone asked me rather than force them onto me without any regard to my desires. What a difference that would make! Well, back to my tinfoil.