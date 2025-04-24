news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: Fedora 43 to Remove GNOME X11 Support —

X11 is singing its swan song. While some Linux distributions still rely on it, the major players are steadily moving toward replacing it with Wayland or even dropping X11 support entirely. Now, Fedora is also making clear moves in that direction.

That said, yesterday, Neal Gompa made a new proposal to remove every GNOME X11 package from the distribution’s repositories.

If the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) accepts the “Wayland-only GNOME” change for Fedora Linux 43 (scheduled for release in late October or early November), users who still log in to “GNOME on Xorg” will be transparently switched to the default GNOME Wayland session.​