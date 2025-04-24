news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: How to set up remote desktop access on your Linux computers | ZDNET —

I have several Linux machines on my network, and I often need to access the desktop of one of those remote machines. Instead of trudging through the house, I can use Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to gain access to one of those remote desktops.

However, setting up something like Xrdp (one of the Linux implementations of RDP) can be challenging, especially when communicating between different X servers (such as X.org to Wayland). Because of this, I turn to an application that vastly simplifies the setup and connection of remote machines.