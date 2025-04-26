I recently got sent the slides for a talk titled On Bloat by Rob Pike, that can be found here. I don’t know the origin of the talk or what the intention was and only have the slides to go by.

The presentation makes the superficial observation that hardware has become significantly faster since the first mainframes yet software does not feel like it has utilized those gains well. Computers don’t boot instantly. Logging into your bank has some noticeable latency, etc.

This segues in to how code size has grown considerably and this has all sorts of consequences, including slower programs and more bugs. The primary drivers of this are: [...]