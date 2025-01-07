Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak

This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum!

There’s a bug in version 6.0.0 which, under some circumstances, can lead to data loss! The problem is that, during porting, the algorithm we use to escape category names to be able to use them as XML attributes broke. And we didn’t notice. This can lead to data loss when opening a database and saving it using version 6.0.0, provided the following conditions are met...