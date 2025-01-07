Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum!
There’s a bug in version 6.0.0 which, under some circumstances, can lead to data loss! The problem is that, during porting, the algorithm we use to escape category names to be able to use them as XML attributes broke. And we didn’t notice. This can lead to data loss when opening a database and saving it using version 6.0.0, provided the following conditions are met...
Kwave Nightly Flatpak - markpenner.space
If you want to keep up with the latest Kwave updates, you can now try out the nightly flatpak. It gets published each time code is pushed to the master branch, so it may sometimes have bugs, but also new features. To try it out, add the repository by running flatpak remote-add kwave-nightly https://cdn.kde.org/flatpak/kwave-nightly/kwave-nightly.flatpakrepo and install Kwave with flatpak install kwave-nightly org.kde.kwave. If you use Discover, go to Settings, click Add Source and paste https://cdn.kde.org/flatpak/kwave-nightly/kwave-nightly.flatpakrepo in to add the repo, and then search for Kwave.