Free, Libre Software, Openwashing, and More
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.52: Holiday Special Tuxmas Days
The last newsetter of 2024
Medevel ☛ "Open-source Radiology Apps Are a Joke," Says a Radiologist! I Say They are NOT!
Why Open-Source Radiology Software Deserves a Place in Clinics
Applications
Medevel ☛ OpenRGB: The Open-Source Free App for RGB Lighting Control
OpenRGB is a lightweight and open-source application designed to manage RGB lighting for a wide range of devices, including keyboards, mice, motherboards, and GPUs. Unlike manufacturer-provided software, OpenRGB eliminates bloatware and offers a streamlined way to control your RGB setup without hogging system resources.
Mitchell Hashimoto ☛ Ghostty: Reflecting on Reaching 1.0
Ghostty has an unconventional tech stack and architecture: Zig for the core and platform-specific code for the GUIs. More details on the tech stack can be found in the original talk I gave on Ghostty.
Two years later, I'm extremely happy with the tech stack and architecture. I think it was the right choice for the project but more than that, I think this architecture could be the right choice for many projects2.
Medevel ☛ Flow - Minimal Yet Cool Productivity App Written in Next.js
Flow is a minimal and open-source self-hosted app that include dozens of cool productivity features. It include a rich library of ambient sounds, Pomodoro timer, todolist, and more.
Written in Next.js, and React, this cool app can easily be installed and run on local machine or Vercel.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Relive surfing the original internet with new emulator — 34 years later, WorldWideWeb app commemorates the first web browser
The Web Design Museum is playing its part in the Christmas festivities by highlighting the 34th anniversary of the release date of the first-ever web browser and web page editor, an application called WorldWideWeb, and the museum has created a nifty web app emulator to celebrate the occasion. You can try the emulator here.
Mozilla
Medevel ☛ Thunderbird, The Free Email and Productivity App: Can it Replace Outlook?
Microsoft Outlook has long been the go-to email and productivity app for professionals. However, not everyone is ready to pay for an Office 365 subscription or deal with Outlook's sometimes clunky performance.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ DeepSeek open-sources new Hey Hi (AI) model with 671B parameters [Ed: Openwashing nonsense]
Chinese artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek today open-sourced DeepSeek-V3, a new large language model with 671 billion parameters. The LLM can generate text, craft software code and perform related tasks. DeepSeek says it outperforms two of the most advanced open-source LLMs on the market across more than a half-dozen benchmark tests.
Unicorn Media ☛ StackLok Is Making Security ‘Boring’ for Open-Source AI-Assisted Devs
StackLok's new CodeGate software removes many of the pain points and security traps for those developing using Hey Hi (AI) tools.
Licensing / Legal
Scoop News Group ☛ Bill requiring US agencies to share custom source code with each other becomes law
Agencies will have to share custom-developed code amongst each other in an effort to prevent duplicative software development contracts under a new bill signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The bipartisan Source Code Harmonization And Reuse in Information Technology (H.R. 9566), or SHARE IT Act, takes aim at reducing the roughly $12 billion that lawmakers estimated the federal government spends each year on software purchases by requiring agencies to publicly list custom code and share that code with other agencies.
