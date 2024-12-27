GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

Barry Kauler ☛ Remove Daedalus pkg db files from Scarthgap Forum member tallboy reported this: https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=138812#p138812 I remember, that was an experiment. Abandoned, but forgot to remove the /root/.packages/Packages-devuan-daedalus-* package database files. Fixed.



Barry Kauler ☛ Set Color Temperature utility enhanced I posted about the Dcontrol app now builtin to Easy:

New Dcontrol PET — December 24, 2024

The problem, though, is it requires an enhanced 'sct' utility, whereas Easy has an older version of 'sct'. Roger (radky) sent me a message; reproducing part of it:

If I understand correctly you are using a modified version of a Dcontrol-EasyOS-2.1.pet provided by forum member Sofiya. Based on timestamps it seems the dcontrol files in this pet were extracted from the current JWMDesk-3.6. Apparently, the only modified file is the main dcontrol file and the only change is the increase in version from 1.4 to 2.1.