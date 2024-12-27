GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux open source surveillance motion detection with simple Logitech webcam
Setup Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7.3 Dotfiles via Pamac GUI on CachyOS 241221 (bare metal)
Pamac GUI makes steps of installation a bit more clear and brings some more light on what is going on behind the scene .
Games
-
Hackaday ☛ Stream Deck Plus Reverse Engineered
[Den Delimarsky] had a Stream Deck and wanted to be free of the proprietary software, so he reverse-engineered it. Now, he has a Stream Deck Plus, and with the same desire, he reverse-engineered it as well.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ Remove Daedalus pkg db files from Scarthgap
Forum member tallboy reported this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=138812#p138812
I remember, that was an experiment. Abandoned, but forgot to remove the /root/.packages/Packages-devuan-daedalus-* package database files. Fixed.
Barry Kauler ☛ Set Color Temperature utility enhanced
I posted about the Dcontrol app now builtin to Easy:
- New Dcontrol PET — December 24, 2024
The problem, though, is it requires an enhanced 'sct' utility, whereas Easy has an older version of 'sct'. Roger (radky) sent me a message; reproducing part of it:
If I understand correctly you are using a modified version of a Dcontrol-EasyOS-2.1.pet provided by forum member Sofiya. Based on timestamps it seems the dcontrol files in this pet were extracted from the current JWMDesk-3.6. Apparently, the only modified file is the main dcontrol file and the only change is the increase in version from 1.4 to 2.1.
Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Inky Frame 7.3″ is a 7-color ePaper display powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W
The Inky Frame 7.3″ is a Pico 2 W ePaper display featuring a 7.3-inch E Ink screen with 800 x 480 resolution and 7-color support. Other features include five LED-equipped buttons, two Qwiic/STEMMA QT connectors, a microSD card slot, and a battery connector with power-saving functionality.
CNX Software ☛ I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake development kit features defective chip maker Intel Atom x7433RE SoC, 8GB LPDDR5, two Raspberry Pi GPIO headers
ADLINK’s I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a fanless development kit based on SMARC 2.1-compliant system-on-module with an defective chip maker Intel Atom X7433RE quad-core SoC, 8GB LPDRR5 memory, and up to 256GB eMMC flash, plus a carrier board with dual 2.5GbE with TSN, two Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO headers, and a range of other interfaces.
CNX Software ☛ Luckfox Lyra boards feature Rockchip RK3506G2 triple-core SoC, display interface, optional Ethernet port
The Luckfox Lyra boards feature a Rockchip RK3506G2 triple-core Arm Cortex-A7 SoC with one Cortex-M0 real-time core, 128MB on-chip DDR3, a MIPI DSI display interface, and built on a 22nm process. Three versions are available with the Luckfox Lyra, Lyra B (with 256MB flash), and Luckfox Lyra Plus offering similar features, but the longer Plus model also adds a 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 connector besides having 256MB SPI NAND flash.
