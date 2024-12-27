Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (fastnetmon, webkit2gtk, and xen), Fedora (sympa), Oracle (postgresql), and Red Hat (pcp, tigervnc, and xorg-x11-server and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland).
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Botnets leverage decade-old D-Link vulnerabilities in new attack campaigns
A new report out today from Fortinet Inc.’s FortiGuard Labs details the activities of two different botnets observed through October and November that are being spread through vulnerabilities in D-Link Systems Inc. devices.
-
Windows TCO
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Japan Airlines delays, cancels some flights following cyberattack
Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. had to cancel or delay dozens of flights today because of a cyberattack against its network infrastructure. The New York Times reported that the company delayed more than 40 domestic flights. Two more were canceled. Additionally, Japan Airlines briefly suspended ticket sales for Thursday flights to both domestic and international destinations.
-