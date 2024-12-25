posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



Quoting: What Is Wine for Linux, and How Does It Work? —

Linux is at the peak of its popularity, but it's still an extremely niche desktop operating system. Say what you want about Windows, but its popularity means it has most of the software, but thanks to WINE Linux users have been partaking of Windows apps for over three decades.

WINE is one of those unique recursive acronyms that are popular in Open Source Software. It's short for "WINE Is Not an Emulator," which will make sense when I tell you that WINE is a program that lets Windows software run on Linux or macOS. Except it doesn't do this by emulating Windows in any way.