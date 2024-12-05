Debian: Rootless, EoL, Bits from the DPL
Muxup ☛ Rootless cross-architecture debootstrap
As usual, let's start by introducing the problem. Suppose you want to produce either a Debian-derived sysroot for cross-compilation, something you can chroot into, or even a full image you can boot with QEMU or on real hardware. Debootstrap can get you started and has minimal external dependencies. If you wish to avoid using sudo, Running debootstrap under fakeroot and fakechroot works if building a rootfs for the same architecture as the current host, but it has problems out of the box for a foreign architecture. These tools are packaged and in the main repositories for at least Debian, Arch, and Fedora, so a solution that works without additional dependencies is advantageous.
I'm presenting my preferred solution / approach in the first subheading and relegating more discussion and background explanation to later on in the article, in order to cater for those who just want something they can try out without wading through lots of text.
PowerDNS ☛ Last notice: EOL announcement for Debian 10, EL7
We will remove these repositories in the week of the 16th of December.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Bits from the DPL
This is bits from DPL for November.
MiniDebConf Toulouse
I had the pleasure of attending the MiniDebConf in Toulouse, which featured a range of engaging talks, complementing those from the recent MiniDebConf in Cambridge. Both events were preceded by a DebCamp, which provided a valuable opportunity for focused work and collaboration.
