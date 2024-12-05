Debian: Rootless, EoL, Bits from the DPL

As usual, let's start by introducing the problem. Suppose you want to produce either a Debian-derived sysroot for cross-compilation, something you can chroot into, or even a full image you can boot with QEMU or on real hardware. Debootstrap can get you started and has minimal external dependencies. If you wish to avoid using sudo, Running debootstrap under fakeroot and fakechroot works if building a rootfs for the same architecture as the current host, but it has problems out of the box for a foreign architecture. These tools are packaged and in the main repositories for at least Debian, Arch, and Fedora, so a solution that works without additional dependencies is advantageous.

I'm presenting my preferred solution / approach in the first subheading and relegating more discussion and background explanation to later on in the article, in order to cater for those who just want something they can try out without wading through lots of text.