Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Canonical Partners with Qualcomm

Canonical is continuing to release optimized images of its Ubuntu Linux distribution targeting embedded platforms, this time in partnership with Qualcomm — delivering a beta version of Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support (LTS) targeting the Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit.

"With this public beta, developers using the Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Vision Kit powered by the QCS6490 processor will have a superior, out-the-box Ubuntu user experience that gives them faster development time, quicker time to market and better scaling for their AI [Artificial Intelligence] solutions," claims Qualcomm's Leendert van Doorn. "This public beta image is the first step in our roadmap that truly brings together Qualcomm processors and Ubuntu to give AI and IoT developers a competitive edge."